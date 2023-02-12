5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsAn AI from Google that creates songs from texts

An AI from Google that creates songs from texts

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
una interesante ia de google que crea canciones a partir de textos.jpg
una interesante ia de google que crea canciones a partir de textos.jpg
- Advertisement -

Without any doubt, and based on the impressive progress we have seen since the end of last year, we can say that In 2023, a historic leap is expected in terms of artificial intelligence technologies..

Ranging from pages to create images from text, to tools to hold conversations with anyone, currently there is a significant amount of artificial intelligence that is fully operational and they turn out to be very interesting.

- Advertisement -

And speaking of interesting artificial intelligences, the name of MusicLM, a certainly promising AI developed by Google that has the potential to mark a new era in the music industry. Why do we say this? Well the thing is This artificial intelligence from Google is capable of producing original music from textsomething totally unthinkable a while ago and that is now possible.

Now you may be wondering how that turns out to be possible, and the answer is that MusicLM uses hierarchical stream-to-stream modeling, which generates 24kHz music that stays constant for several minutes. As stated on the show’s blog, you just need to write a textual description of what you want and then MusicLM will originate the song.

How Google makes MusicLM so that it can create music from text

An example of this might be: “a relaxing violin melody backed by a distorted guitar riff.” Google as such also ensures the following:

- Advertisement -

“We show that MusicLM can be conditioned on both text and melody, as it can transform whistled and hummed melodies according to the style described in a text caption.”

In addition to this, this AI can also be told stories to produce music adapted to these stories, something really interesting that It can be used in the composition of soundtracks for games, movies, series, etc..

Certainly it is necessary to comment that a certain percentage of the melodies generated by MusicLM are generated based on existing songs and sounds, which were basically used to train the model, as explained by the project researchers themselves.

- Advertisement -

Because this could bring significant problems in terms of content protected by copyright, in addition to other inconveniences linked to the production of certain melodies (mainly the voices), at the moment it is not expected that Google will launch MusicLM commerciallyalthough it is possible that this could change in a time when all the pending technical details are perfected.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Reporter Actually Asks Kamala Harris About Husband’s Kiss With Jill Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about her husband Doug Emhoff’s kiss on the...
Tech News

Hogwarts Legacy: how to use Rowland’s map to find his trail

A fellow student of Hogwarts you will come to know while playing Hogwarts Legacy...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.