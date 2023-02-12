An AI from Google that creates songs from texts

Without any doubt, and based on the impressive progress we have seen since the end of last year, we can say that In 2023, a historic leap is expected in terms of artificial intelligence technologies..

Ranging from pages to create images from text, to tools to hold conversations with anyone, currently there is a significant amount of artificial intelligence that is fully operational and they turn out to be very interesting.

And speaking of interesting artificial intelligences, the name of MusicLM, a certainly promising AI developed by Google that has the potential to mark a new era in the music industry. Why do we say this? Well the thing is This artificial intelligence from Google is capable of producing original music from textsomething totally unthinkable a while ago and that is now possible.

Now you may be wondering how that turns out to be possible, and the answer is that MusicLM uses hierarchical stream-to-stream modeling, which generates 24kHz music that stays constant for several minutes. As stated on the show’s blog, you just need to write a textual description of what you want and then MusicLM will originate the song.

How Google makes MusicLM so that it can create music from text

An example of this might be: “a relaxing violin melody backed by a distorted guitar riff.” Google as such also ensures the following:

“We show that MusicLM can be conditioned on both text and melody, as it can transform whistled and hummed melodies according to the style described in a text caption.”

In addition to this, this AI can also be told stories to produce music adapted to these stories, something really interesting that It can be used in the composition of soundtracks for games, movies, series, etc..

Certainly it is necessary to comment that a certain percentage of the melodies generated by MusicLM are generated based on existing songs and sounds, which were basically used to train the model, as explained by the project researchers themselves.

Because this could bring significant problems in terms of content protected by copyright, in addition to other inconveniences linked to the production of certain melodies (mainly the voices), at the moment it is not expected that Google will launch MusicLM commerciallyalthough it is possible that this could change in a time when all the pending technical details are perfected.