HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceAn AI dedicated to drawing hands could help all the other AIs...

An AI dedicated to drawing hands could help all the other AIs improve

Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence
sei 149997746.jpg
sei 149997746.jpg
- Advertisement -

The strange hands in this image are one of several giveaways that it was generated by Midjourney

Cameron Butler

Image-generating artificial intelligence models like DALL-E and Midjourney often have difficulty creating human hands, with many otherwise photorealistic pictures given away by hands with the wrong number of fingers or in impossible poses – so now researchers have created an ai dedicated to just drawing hands.

- Advertisement -

Most text-to-image AIs in use today are based on a technology called diffusion, which has become adept at creating photorealistic images, but they struggle to reproduce the shape …

Specifications and prices of the new AMD Ryzen 5000

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

OPPO reveals cinematic video of Reno 10 Pro in partnership with League of Legends

OPPO is preparing for the global launch of the new models of the Reno...
Apple

Brazil occupies the top 5 in the world ranking on app usage time

Data from a market survey carried out by Rocket Lab specialists reveal general indicators...

More like this

X