An AI dedicated to drawing hands could help all the other AIs improve

- Advertisement -

The strange hands in this image are one of several giveaways that it was generated by Midjourney Cameron Butler

Image-generating artificial intelligence models like DALL-E and Midjourney often have difficulty creating human hands, with many otherwise photorealistic pictures given away by hands with the wrong number of fingers or in impossible poses – so now researchers have created an dedicated to just drawing hands.

- Advertisement -

Most text-to-image AIs in use today are based on a technology called diffusion, which has become adept at creating photorealistic images, but they struggle to reproduce the shape …