Amsterdam, attempted robbery with hostages in the Apple Store: the attacker captured

Fortunately it ended without any consequence the robbery carried out by a man, a 27-year-old in camouflage and balaclava, who held a dozen people hostage for several hours inside theLeidseplein Apple Storein Amsterdam. At the moment, the details of the operation that led first to the release of most of the people who were blocked in the store, which unfolds on several floors, are not known, then to the arrest of the man after the hostage he had kept under shooting for many hours had managed to escape.





The attacker attempted to chase the hostage, who had managed to free himself, outside the shop but was immediately stopped by the police who hit him with an armored car. While the man lay motionless on the ground, the police checked for explosives with a robot and then took him away in an ambulance. At the moment, the conditions of the attacker are not known and investigations are underway to track down a possible accomplice that he would have managed to escape immediately.