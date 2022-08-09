“Amor de gata” and other productions to watch in streaming for International Cat Day

Various titles with stories of cats as protagonists. (Netflix)

Today August 8 is celebrated on Cat Day. And as in almost all areas and industries in the world, film is no exception. There are countless classic and recent that have as protagonists or are part of their plot the pussycats. Therefore, we give you below a super list with incredible titles to see in whenever you want; especially if you are a lover of these animals.

The platforms with the most films, documentaries and animated productions in this regard are HBO Max, Netflix and Disney Plus.

the return of the cat

Anime film described as the story of a girl named Haru, who saves a cat from being hit by a truck, not knowing that on that day, because of it, her luck would change; since the feline is Lune, the prince of the cat kingdom. So this rewards her for her deed and takes her into her magical unknown world. Available in Netflix.

Anime film described as the story of a girl named Haru, who saves a cat from being hit by a truck, not knowing that on that day, because of it, her luck would change; since the feline is Lune, the prince of the cat kingdom. So this rewards her for her deed and takes her into her magical unknown world. Available in Netflix.

cat love

Another Japanese fantasy romance animation that follows the adventures of Miyo “Muge” Sasak, a young high school student who has fallen in love with her classmate named Kento Hinode. The young woman who hides a secret that she cannot tell anyone, she pursues her crush every day, even though she is almost invisible to him.

After continuing for days after him, the fortuitous occasion finally arrives where he discovers a mask with which he transforms into a cat named Tarō, and this allows him to get closer to Kento, happily risking not being able to transform back into a human. Available in Netflix.

Puss in Boots

Antonio Banderas gives the voice of “Puss in Boots”. (DreamWorks Animation)

Spin-off of the series Shrek. “The cat with boots is set in time as the prequel to Shrek 2, where long before he met Shrek, Puss in Boots went on a journey teaming up with the resourceful Humpty Dumpty and the clever Kitty Softpaws to steal the famous goose that lays the golden eggs.”

With Antonio Banderas adding his voice to Puss in Boots, this production is directed by Christopher Miller with script of brian lynch, David H. Steinberg, Tom Wheeler, and is a 2011 western animated comedy-adventure film.

Don’t Mess With Cats: An Internet Killer

“Don’t Mess With Cats” is a 2019 UK documentary. (Netflix)

Documentary series of 3 episodes that exposes the brutal videos of a twisted criminal, which leads a group of Internet users to start a complex search to find him. This is based on an investigation that will lead them into a chilling underworld. Available in Netflix.

my dad is a cat

Fantastic film that tells the story of an unscrupulous executive who enjoys living life on the edge and dedicating himself fully to his work, even if his family is not very happy about it. So one day, as a birthday present for his daughter, Tom buys a strange-looking man a cat, and while he’s on his way to his house, the man has an accident that leaves him in a coma. When he wakes up his body is on the hospital bed, but his soul is trapped in the cat’s body. Available in hbo max.

Don Gato and his gang (Top Cat)

Don Gato and his feline friends enjoy life in a New York alley. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mexican animation that follows in the footsteps of Don Gato and his gang, who will have to face Lucas Buenrostro, the new chief of police, who is not at all happy with Matute’s work to foil Don Gato’s scams. However, Lucas is actually looking for something else, because he has a number of tools and technological resources with which he intends to take over the city and implement his laws. Don Gato and his friends will stand in his way in one way or another.

Available in HBOMax.

OTHERS

Like dogs and cats (Available on HBO Max)

an FBI cat (Available on Disney Plus)

Gat Bull (Available on Disney Plus)

Happy International Cat Day!

