Among Us has a new game mode that changes the rules

Among Us fans will be able to enjoy the latest news that is coming to the game.

As announced by the Innersloth team, Among Us will debut a new game mode that changes the dynamics that players already know. We tell you what it is about.

New Among Us game mode, with monster included

Among Us is debuting the new game mode “Hide ‘n’ Seek”, which will arrive on all platforms this December 9. A new dynamic that follows the popular game of hide and seek, and that seeks to give new air to the traditional mode.

The idea is simple. One of the players will have to play the role of one of the crew members who turns into a monster, and whose mission is to annihilate the crew. And of course, the rest of the crew will have to manage to escape the monster.

They will have to look for a hideout in different sectors of the ship to avoid being caught and win the game. And of course, while they seek to survive from the monster, they will have to complete their missions. This will not only be essential to winning the game, but it will also give you a time advantage.

A slightly different dynamic, which can attract the attention of those who are a little bored of playing the classic Among Us mode. In this case, you won’t have to figure out who the impostor is, but it will have plenty of action with a monster roaming the ship.

On the other hand, the team among us also announced that it is bringing new cosmetics and costumes with this update, which becomes the biggest of the year. So you will have several options to customize your character. And as a bonus, it will now be possible to pet the pet in the game.

Of course, this new update is free, and it will be rolled out on all platforms.