Among the Sleep for free on the Epic Store, a perfect nightmare for Halloween

With the Halloween celebration just around the corner, the latest to join the Epic Games Store’s selection of weekly games is none other than Among the sleep, a terrifying children’s adventure in which we will be trapped in a nightmare.

Thus, repeating the same pattern as always, the game will be available through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access the game page (or click on this direct link), add it to our purchase with the total discount, and complete the purchase to have it unlocked for all life in our library.

We can also add it directly from the Epic Games launcher, where they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for a week, being the current deadline next Thursday 28 October at 4:59 PM (peninsula time).

Among the sleep

Among the Sleep is a first-person horror adventure in which we will play a two-year-old boyvulnerable, afraid, and a mind still trying to make sense of the world. And it is that the game deals with horror through a different perspective, through an atmosphere and immersive exploration instead of the classic wild fighting.

After waking up in the middle of the night to mysterious sounds, you begin to explore the darkness for comfort. But the night can host worse nightmares than the ones in our dreams.

Also, this time we will have the Enhanced Edition, a new and improved version of the title, which includes a new graphics engine, improved remastering and better performance, new content in the game, and other additional content about the development of the game, its soundtrack and a book of digital art, among other novelties.

Minimum requirements Among the Sleep