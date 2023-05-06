Amnesia: The Bunker has gameplay released with a scary 10 minutes

O Amnesia: The Bunker received a new 10-minute gameplay video. The new content was released by the developer Frictional Games and shows the hostile environments that the player will have to face to stay alive. A Frictional Games highlighted in official description the following sentence: “Overcome fear, preserve and escape alive.” In the new game, players go inside a World War I bunker, which has been taken over by bizarre creatures..

The player will need to navigate the bunker's dark corridors to try to figure out what's going on. Therefore, these illuminated places must be one of the greatest allies in Amnesia: The Bunker. It always seems to be good to look for them. - Advertisement - However, these illuminated places only decrease the chances of encountering enemies and are the stage for many of the puzzles and items that the player will find in his adventure, but it does not mean that they are 100% safe.




