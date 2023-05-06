Amnesia: The Bunker has gameplay released with a scary 10 minutes

O Amnesia: The Bunker received a new 10-minute gameplay video. The new content was released by the developer Frictional Games and shows the hostile environments that the player will have to face to stay alive.
A Frictional Games highlighted in official description the following sentence: “Overcome fear, preserve and escape alive.” In the new game, players go inside a World War I bunker, which has been taken over by bizarre creatures..
The player will need to navigate the bunker’s dark corridors to try to figure out what’s going on. Therefore, these illuminated places must be one of the greatest allies in Amnesia: The Bunker. It always seems to be good to look for them.
However, these illuminated places only decrease the chances of encountering enemies and are the stage for many of the puzzles and items that the player will find in his adventure, but it does not mean that they are 100% safe.
According to the PC Gamer website, which has already tested the title, Amnesia: The Bunker maintains the horror footprint of the series, while enriching it with the systems of the immersive simulation genre, which should please fans of the genre.
It should be noted that the basic model of the franchise must be keep in Amnesia: The Bunker, that is, the player is equipped with a not very good flashlight, but has a weapon that only It is capable of taking a single shot. Therefore, its use must be well thought out.
Remembering that the horror game is scheduled for release on the 23rd of May. The title will arrive for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
And you, are you going to play Amnesia: The Bunker? Tell us in the comments down below!