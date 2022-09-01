Americanas recreates the physical store experience for online games through the metaverse

americanas is the first brand to win a store on one of the MetaEXP servers, a metaverse based on the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA).
From now on, the more than 2 thousand people active on the CryptoSoulRP server, which reproduces the city of Rio de Janeiro, will be able to visit the Americanas online store on the map to interact, make purchases – with virtual money – of items such as food and drinks. for your avatars, and also electronic products. The unit will be the basis for the fulfillment of various tasks in the game and to meet the needs of the characters.
In recent months, much has been said about the growth of the metaverse, using video games as a prime example for this concept. Aiming to get on the bandwagon and establish its brand more and more among consumers, Americanas announced this week its first virtual store within a MetaEXP server.
The Americanas store at CryptoSoul is one of the initiatives of IF – Inovação e Futuro, an innovation engine of Americanas SA that connects startups, universities and companies for the development of disruptive initiatives.
In a statement sent to the press, the brand emphasizes that:
This is the first step in this new world of 3D interface in which we will have a store supplying these people’s needs. We are testing and learning from this universe and nothing prevents us from having, in the future, other stores in several other metaverses, such as Roblox, Decentraland, Sandbox, among others.
Alexandre Messinainnovation manager at IF.
As interesting as it is to see the metaverse expanding more and more and gaining resources to make it more and more like the real world, is this what players are looking for in this virtual world?