Americanas recreates the physical store experience for online games through the metaverse

is the first brand to win a store on one of the MetaEXP servers, a metaverse based on the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA).

From now on, the more than 2 thousand people active on the CryptoSoulRP server, which reproduces the city of Rio de Janeiro, will be able to visit the Americanas store on the map to interact, make purchases – with virtual money – of items such as food and drinks. for your avatars, and also electronic products. The unit will be the basis for the fulfillment of various tasks in the game and to meet the needs of the characters.