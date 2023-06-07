Ame Digital starts charging maintenance fee for cashback ‘stopped’ in the account

A love digital announced will pass to charge a maintenance fee for accounts with a balance of cashback and no transactions for more than 90 days. The measure was added to the terms and conditions of use of the platform and users are being notified via email. According to the statement from the digital account, the so-called “Inactive Cashback Balance Maintenance Fee” costs BRL 2.99 per month and will only be charged monthly from the 91st day that the user has not performed any approved transaction on the platform.





The digital account of the group that owns Lojas Americanas pointed out that the amount of BRL 2.99 will only be debited if there is a cashback balance available. Therefore, as stated by Ame, the user will never be negative because of this type of charge. Still according to the terms of use of the platform, after the first charge, the BRL 2.99 will become monthly and consecutive until the user makes an approved transaction at Ame Digital, so that the billing is stopped.

At the time of billing, if there is no balance available or insufficient to debit the fee in its entirety, the amount available will only be charged for the cashback balance, even if it is less than the amount of the new maintenance fee. c’t workshop for SMEs: protection against internet failures This new fee has been charged since July 5, 2023. It is worth noting that the balance originating from a deposit or transfer, for example, does not qualify for this fee. More details can be found in the terms and conditions of use from Ame. And you, what do you think about this new charge from Ame? Let us know in the comments down below!

