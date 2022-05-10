AMD’s new Radeon RX 6950XT outperforms NVIDIA’s RTX 3090

Leaked and even long dated, the wait is finally over with the official presentation of the new generation of graphics cards Radeon RX 6000 XT with RDNA2 Refresh architecture, which, meeting expectations, will offer the highest performance and gaming experience to date, outperforming its leading NVIDIA equivalents. So that, the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750XT and RX 6650XT land to cover the 4K, 1440p and 1080p resolution segments respectively. Although without a doubt the attention is focused on the largest model of this new family.

#gallery-1 { margin: auto; } #gallery-1 .gallery-item { float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 33%; } #gallery-1 img { border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } #gallery-1 .gallery-caption { margin-left: 0; } /* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */

And it is that the Radeon RX 6950 XT is accompanied by a 7 nanometer Navi 21 XTXH GPUthe same chip found in the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC, adding a total of 16 gigabytes of 1728 GB/s GDDR6 VRAM, with 80 compute units with lightning accelerators, and a clock speed of 2,100 MHz.

In addition, it is surprising that, despite offering a performance improvement over its predecessor of up to 4% and even achieving 11% faster speeds than the GeForce RTX 3090this new GPU has a better expense, with a TBP of just 335 watts.

Continuing with this family, we will also find the Radeon RX 6750 XT, a Navi 22-based SKU, which will feature 12GB GDDR6 memory at 1326GB/sin this case increasing its clock speeds to 2,495 MHz, but halving its compute units, and its TBP to 250 W. In terms of design and power, this part could be an alternative (not a replacement). ) to the non-XT Radeon RX 6800 GPU, which is among the least supplied GPUs by AMD.

And it is that according to the manufacturer’s data, the RX 6750 XT will compete directly with the GeForce RTX 3070 series, surpassing it in performance for some games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Doom Eternal, F1 2021 or Hozion Zero Dawn, among others.

Finally, completing this family, we will find the new Radeon RX 6650 XT, based in this case on a full Navi 23 architecture, it will outperform the RTX 3060 in general terms with a minimum difference of only 10 watts more power. All this thanks to its GDDR6 memory from 8 GB to 469 GB/s, lightning-fast clock speeds of 2,410 MHz, and the presence of 32 compute units with lightning accelerators.

#gallery-2 { margin: auto; } #gallery-2 .gallery-item { float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } #gallery-2 img { border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } #gallery-2 .gallery-caption { margin-left: 0; } /* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */

Availability and prices

Although the two AMD reference graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6950 XT and RX 6750 XT, will be available through the AMD website Coinciding with the publication date of this article, ensuring the company a fairly good and sufficient availability to meet the demand of users. Unfortunately, when it comes to the RX 6650XT, we still have to wait a little longer.

On the other hand, in addition to the launch of the company’s official cards, we can also find the different versions of its main partners, such as ASRock, Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, PowerColor and others, which we can also find in the different local distributors.

Thus, the company has also already revealed the price of its three graphics cards, which, as expected, will remain below the prices of NVIDIA cards, starting from $399 of the RX 6650 XT (possibly arriving under the same price in euros for Europe), going through a still cheap 549 dollars for the RX 6750 XT, and peaking at $1,099 for the Radeon RX 6950 XT top of the range, cutting the recommended retail price of the RTX 3090 by up to $400.