AMD’s FSR 2.0 adds support for 6 new titles and totals 34 games in the catalog

At com, AMD announced that 6 new games will be coming to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0, including the recently announced Lies of P, as well as Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Edge of the Abyss Awaken, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Saints Row, and Shibainu.

Announced in March of this year, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 is the evolution of AMD’s upscaling technology, an open source spatial upscaling solution for producing high resolution frames from lower inputs. The technology uses a collection of refined algorithms with an emphasis on creating high quality edges.

In addition to for the games announced this week, the service has support for Thymesia and The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation, which were also recently announced with support for FSR 2.0.