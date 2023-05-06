AMD Zen 5: Next Gen Chip Could Be 20% More Powerful Than Ryzen 7000 With Zen 4

AMD is expected to launch its future generation of processors based on the Zen 5 architecture in 2024, and according to new rumors released last week, this hardware promises a significant advance in performance and energy efficiency. courtesy of the leaker RedTechGamingthe information revealed in a new video published on YouTube indicates that the Zen 5-based processors will see a 20% to 25% increase in IPC (instructions per clock), which is slightly lower than imagined in previous leaks. Different sources seem to agree with the new rumour.

Despite the initial expectation for a 30% increase in performance per core of Zen 5, the increase in instructions per clock for the future generation should be enough to remain competitive with Intel, which, in 2024, should launch the 15th generation Core. The big dispute will be for the energy efficiency of the processors. - Advertisement - For this, AMD will produce its new processors with 4-nanometer lithography, possibly maintaining its contract with TSMC. As promised in 2021, Intel is expected to move to “Intel 3” lithography — an optimized version of the technology formerly known as 7-nanometer FinFET — in mid-2024. The iPhone 15 will be more expensive again, and Apple this time will not be entirely to blame for it

Some informants believe that the Zen 5 architecture will have a new cache architecture with greater on-board memory capacity. Each core can have 2MB or 3MB L2 cache, according to some of the reports, while others expect AMD to use the same 1MB per core configuration as the Zen 4 architecture. Future generation processors should increase L1 caching capacity on the other hand, but will keep the count of 16 cores and 32 threads. A supposed variant of 32 cores and 64 threads is not ruled out, but the launch of this product would depend on Intel’s strategies.

Hardware manufacturers test different configurations for their products before the official launch, so it is common for sources related to the development of new processors to bring divergent information as projects mature. - Advertisement - AMD previously confirmed that the Zen 5 architecture, expected to be introduced in mid-2024, will have three pillars: Improved performance and efficiency;

Pipeline changes;

Built-in optimizations for AI and machine learning. In addition to the Ryzen 8000 (or Ryzen 9000) with Zen 5 architecture, AMD is also developing a new generation of Threadripper with versions of up to 96 cores and support for faster DDR5 RAM modules.

Offers on AMD processors