AMD Zen 4 will offer between 8% and 10% more IPC than Zen 3

The first rumors we saw about the possible performance of the Ryzen 7000 processors, based on the Zen 4 architecture, turned out to be untrue. AMD confirmed during the official presentation event that this architecture would allow an increase in single-thread performance of up to 15% compared to the Ryzen 5000, a percentage that already included both the IPC and the increase in clock frequencies. Since we had two values ​​increasing performance, it was clear that the increase in the CPI was going to be less than 15%.

Despite the fact that this data came from AMD itself, and that it was clearly explained that a high-end processor had been used, some sources that have been devoting themselves to launching rumors for some time were still determined to say that Zen 4 was going to increase the IPC between 20% and 40%, values ​​that were a real nonsense and that in the end have only become evident, since AMD has confirmed that this new architecture will offer an improvement in between 8% and 10% of the IPC compared to Zen 3. The 5%-7% that remains to reach the 15% that AMD gave will be given by the increase in clock frequencies.

Will this be enough to beat Raptor Lake-S? It was a topic that we already touched on in depth in this article, and frankly I’m still inclined to think not. And I think it’s very likely that Intel’s new generation of consumer processors will end up winning the single-threaded performance crown. However, when it comes to multi-threaded performance, I have my doubts, especially since Raptor Lake-S will maintain the Gracemont architecture on the high-efficiency cores.

Continuing with the above, the Ryzen 9 7950X should have 16 Zen 4 cores and 32 threads, while the Intel Core i9-13900K would have 8 Raptor Cove cores of high performance, which would mean an increase in performance both by IPC and by its higher clock frequencies, and 16 Gracemont cores high-efficiency, which would only improve performance by increasing their clock speed. In total it would add 24 cores and 32 threads.

The Intel Core i9-13900K would have more cores than the Ryzen 9 7950X, but 16 of those cores would be high efficiency and have a lower IPC and frequency than a Zen 4 core, hence my doubts about which of the two could end up being the most powerful in multithreading. In any case, as I told you at the time, the most important thing about all this is that we have an epic battle ahead of us, with Intel and AMD in top form.

Zen 4 also promises major improvements in efficiency

And this will be possible not only because of the jump to TSMC 5nm node, but also by the modifications that AMD will introduce at the microarchitecture level. In this sense, we can highlight, for example, the increase in the L2 cache per core, which goes from 512 KB to 1 MB, and also the increase in memory bandwidth per core, which is up 125% compared to the previous generation. . Finally, AMD has also confirmed the integration of new ISA instructions for AI and AVX-512 support.

The launch of the Ryzen 7000 processors, based on the Zen 4 architecture, will take place later this year. To be able to use them we will need a motherboard with AM5 socket and DDR5 type RAM, as this generation will not support DDR4 memory. At the time, Intel was widely criticized for making the jump to DDR5 memory even though it kept the option to use DDR4 with Alder Lake-S, so it’s clear that AMD’s decision will also lead to criticism, although it may that his most staunch fans do not see it as a problem. It is the usual, the double measuring stick of each one.

Before I wrap up, I want to share with you the latest update to AMD’s roadmap for the HEDT and general consumer CPU sector. In it we can see that Zen 4 will have three versions, the general consumer, the general consumer with 3D stacked cache, and the HEDT version, which will be used in upcoming Threadripper processors. Zen 4c will not have any application in the general consumer market, and the release of Zen 5 is still scheduled for 2024.