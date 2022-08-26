AMD: you can already buy a Ryzen 5 7000 before the release for an astronomical price

If you are too impatient to wait for the release of the Ryzen 7000 to get a copy, know that a Ryzen 5 7600X is on sale on a Chinese site. The thing is of course nothing official and the seller certainly does not have AMD’s authorization to put the processor online in this way. However, if you are interested, know that it still costs 1459€.

before.jpg">

At the end of July, some rumors claimed that the Ryzen 7000, the new generation of AMD processors, could arrive on the market as early as this month of August. With the start of the school year fast approaching, the thing now seems rather unlikely. Nevertheless, there is a way to get yourself a copy of the range ahead of time. Indeed, as spotted by our colleagues from VideoCardz, a Ryzen 5 7600X has recently been put up for sale on the Chinese site Goofish.

At first glance, the announcement seems truthful. On the technical sheet side, the seller announces a clock frequency of 4.4 GHz, which is still 300 MHz less than what the leaks announced. If the processor does not display any SKU number, we nevertheless clearly distinguish its OPN code, namely 100-000000593-20, which corresponds to the already existing listings. The selling , meanwhile, is somewhat exorbitant.

- Advertisement -

Related: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Arrives With 3 More CPUs To Battle Intel Alder Lake

The first Ryzen 7000 is already on sale

Indeed, the seller offers the price of 9999 yuan, or approximately 1459€. If we do not yet know the official prices of the processors, we can estimate without getting too wet that these will be much lower. For comparison, the Intel Core i9-13900K should be sold around 729 €. Note, however, that the seller indicates that this is not the final price and that he remains open to negotiation.

That being said, several reasons make this possible purchase a very bad idea. First, you can certainly get this processor today, but it will be completely useless to you. Indeed, as long as the dedicated AM5 motherboards are not available, it will be impossible for you to install it on your PC. Moreover, this sale being very probably illegal, AMD will be in its right to claim a return of its processor.

Source : VideoCardz