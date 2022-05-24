AMD X670E, X670, and B650 Chipset Specifications

AMD starred yesterday in what is probably one of the most important announcements of Computex 2022, by making official the details are your expected future generation of processors, the AMD Ryzen 7000 with the ZEN 4 architecture, about which the company already gave us an interesting preview a few months ago. A very promising advance, and which has caused us to wait since then both for its arrival on the market and, in between, for the disclosure of more details about the new AM5 platform.

A key element of it is made up, of course, by the chipsets that will accompany this new generation of chipsets, a set made up of the X670E, X670 and B650which will be one of the parties directly responsible for the performance leap that Ryzen 7000 will provide, a generation with which AMD intends to make it quite difficult for an Intel that, with Alder Lake, punched the table, in a movement that aims to consolidate with Raptor Lake.

Be that as it may, what concerns us now are the new AMD chipsets for their Ryzen 7000, and the particularities of each of them. And the first thing is to clarify which market segment each of the options is aimed at. The E that is shown at the end of the X670E comes from Extreme, which already makes it clear that we are facing the top-of-the-range option, for the most demanding users, interested in resorting to the most extreme overclocking possible. X670 is aimed, meanwhile, at high-end equipment, and B650 will be the most popular option in the family.

The first thing we can mention about the new AMD chipsets is that two rumors from the last few months are confirmed. The first is that AMD applies the cutoff point here, making them only compatible with DDR5. This is a possibility that was speculated on at the time, before the release of Alder Lake, although Intel took a more conservative position, which could harden with the arrival of Raptor Lake.

The second confirmed rumor is that, for the two higher-end chipsets, i.e. the X670E and X670, AMD has opted for a dual chiplet design. And for what? Does it have something to do with the days when Intel split the functions between North Bridge and South Bridge controllers? That is, is it a step backwards with respect to the evolution towards SHPs? No, nothing to do with it, on this occasion the function of both chiplets is to duplicate functions in order to increase the capabilities of the motherboard without generating bottlenecks.

The X670E and X670 chipsets have been designed with overclocking in mind, although it is not clear if it will be possible to practice it with the B650 as well. To this end, the main novelty that comes from the hand of this new generation of AMD is EXPO technology, a technology similar to that already offered by Intel with XMP and that will simplify memory overclocking in a safe way. This, combined with the fact that we can only use DDR5 memory, points to spectacular performance.

As for the differences between both chipsets, we will find it mainly on PCIe 5 bracket. In motherboards with the X670E chipset we will find, in all cases, the possibility of using it for both graphics and storage, while models with the X670 PCIe 5 support for graphics will depend on the motherboard manufacturer’s choice. . Thus, this will be a very important detail when choosing a motherboard with this chipset. As for the B650, it will only support PCIe 5 for storage, not graphics.

AMD has yet to reveal important details about the three chipsets, especially about the B650, which is the one for which we have the least data. This, by itself, already tells us that in the first instance AMD has a special interest in focusing on higher-performance systems, in the face of the confrontation with Intel that we have been talking about for a few months now and that we are really looking forward to. .

We know, about the two X670, that they will offer 24 PCIe 5 lanesuntil four RAM memory slotsuntil eight SATA channels at six gigabits per second and support, via CrossfireX, for mounting up to three graphics cards in parallel. We will know the rest of the details, surely, as manufacturers begin to present their first motherboards that integrate these chipsets.

