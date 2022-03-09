AMD will update its Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards in April

AMD will soon expand its line of GPUs with new Radeon RX 6000 that will include at least three versions. It will be the RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT that will be available from April 20according to the latest information coming from China.

Waiting for the production and distribution of graphics chips to stabilize, increase supply and lower prices, the main suppliers (NVIDIA and AMD) continue to develop their new generations and also update the current series with some “refrieds” or with more interesting news like the one at hand. In addition, the return of Intel to the dedicated graphics market with the Arc Alchemist should be a shock to the sector and more alternatives for the consumer.

NVIDIA has already dropped that it would continue to produce new “Ampere” graphics cards even after the launch of the new RTC 4000 and AMD we believe that it will do the same: develop the new generation RX 7000 in parallel while updating the current architecture with new models. We do not know if it is the response to a specific moment due to the market situation (unfortunate) or to a commercial strategy that will extend over time.

The new Radeon RX 6000

This is where the AMD update comes in with three cards whose most important novelty will be the increase in memory speed to 18 Gb/s and also the TBP, 50 watts more for the higher performance model. The main models and specifications will be the following:

RX6950XT : Navi 21 XTXH – 7nm manufacturing process – 5120 Stream processors – 16 Gbytes of dedicated memory on a 256-bit bus – 18 Gb/s memory speed – 350W TBP.

: Navi 21 XTXH – 7nm manufacturing process – 5120 Stream processors – 16 Gbytes of dedicated memory on a 256-bit bus – 18 Gb/s memory speed – 350W TBP. RX6750XT : Navi 22 XT – 7nm manufacturing process – 2560 Stream processors – 12 Gbytes of dedicated memory on a 256-bit bus – Memory speed 18 Gb/s – TBP unknown.

: Navi 22 XT – 7nm manufacturing process – 2560 Stream processors – 12 Gbytes of dedicated memory on a 256-bit bus – Memory speed 18 Gb/s – TBP unknown. RX6650XT: Navi 23 XT – 7nm manufacturing process – 2048 Stream processors – 8 Gbytes of dedicated memory on a 256-bit bus – Memory speed 18 Gb/s – TBP unknown.

In addition to the above, AMD will release the existing RX 6400 to the general retail channel. Until now, it was only available for integrators and OEMs, and considering that it is the cheapest card among the RDNA, it could be interesting for those who want to access the entry-level dedicated cards.

The new Radeon RX 6000 will be available from April 20. The information comes from the production channel in China and is not confirmed by AMD. In terms of prices, there is talk of a $50 raise over those of the overall series launch.

We will see. AMD urgently needs new graphics cards. NVIDIA widely any customer segment, from gamers as we see month by month in Steam statistics to cryptominers. And beware of the reentry of Intel because it can harm sales of the AMD catalog more than that of NVIDIA.