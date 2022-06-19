A couple of days ago we saw that AMD could launch the Ryzen 7000 on September 15. We were clear that the Ryzen 9 7950X is going to be the new top of the range processor from the Sunnyvale company, and personally I was quite convinced that a launch similar to the one we experienced with the Ryzen 5000 series could be repeated, that is, limited to four new models.

Although not yet confirmed, new information points precisely in that direction, as it indicates that AMD will launch the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 5 7600X first. As you can see, there are important absences in that list, since we don’t have the Ryzen 7 7700X, which should be a cheaper alternative to the Ryzen 7 7800X, and we also do not see a Ryzen 5 7600. On the other hand, there is also no trace of the Ryzen 3 7000, which should be the rivals of the next generation Core i3 (Raptor Lake-S).

If this starting grid is confirmed, AMD will carry out a partial renewal of its line of high-performance processors for general consumption, focused on the high-end and the “premium” mid-range. The Ryzen 9 7950X has everything, a priori, to become the most powerful processor on the market, Unless the IPC increases of the Intel Core i9-13900K and the increase in frequencies end up working “a miracle” that allows the high-performance cores to compensate for the lower power of the high-efficiency cores.

In any case, we have an epic fight ahead between both companiesand everything indicates that this is going to be a good year to renew the processor, and perhaps also to change the PC completely, since the prices of graphics cards and other components are falling significantly.

Ryzen 9 7950X Specifications

Zen 4 architecture at 5nm from TSMC.

Two eight-core chiplets each at 5nm.

6nm I/O chiplet from TSMC.

16 cores and 32 threads at a maximum of 5.5 GHz (turbo mode).

Integrated GPU based on RDNA2 architecture.

64MB of L3 cache.

16MB of L2 cache.

TDP up to 170 watts.

Estimated price: between 750 and 799 euros.

Ryzen 9 7900X Specifications

Zen 4 architecture at 5nm from TSMC.

Two eight-core chiplets each at 5nm.

6nm I/O chiplet from TSMC.

12 cores and 24 threads at a maximum of 5.4 GHz (turbo mode).

Integrated GPU based on RDNA2 architecture.

64MB of L3 cache.

12MB of L2 cache.

TDP up to 170 watts.

Estimated price: between 500 and 550 euros.

Ryzen 7 7800X Specifications

Zen 4 architecture at 5nm from TSMC.

An octa-core chiplet at 5nm.

6nm I/O chiplet from TSMC.

8 cores and 16 threads at a maximum of 5.3 GHz (turbo mode).

Integrated GPU based on RDNA2 architecture.

32MB of L3 cache.

8MB of L2 cache.

105 watt TDP.

Estimated price: between 400 and 450 euros.

Ryzen 5 7600X Specifications

Zen 4 architecture at 5nm from TSMC.

A chiplet with six active cores at 5nm.

6nm I/O chiplet from TSMC.

6 cores and 12 threads at a maximum of 5.1 GHz (turbo mode).

Integrated GPU based on RDNA2 architecture.

32MB of L3 cache.

6MB of L2 cache.

105 watt TDP.

Estimated price: between 300 and 350 euros.

Remember that in order to use a Ryzen 7000 processor it will be necessary to buy a new motherboard with socket AM5 and have DDR5 memory, since they will not work with socket AM4 nor will they give the option to use DDR4 memory.