AMD to update RX 7900 lineup Navi 31 GPUs clocked at up to 3.6 GHz

After the announcement of the RDNA 3 architecture, which should power the AMD RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX cards, new rumors from the RedGamingTech channel suggest that the brand is preparing cards to rival the NVIDIA RTX 4090 with higher clocks and, possibly , 3D V-Cache. According to the channel, AMD could retune the Navi 31 chip to fix clock speed issues that are supposed to prevent the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX from surpassing the 3 GHz clock speed with lower power consumption. New RDNA 3 cards with updated Navi 31 GPU may include the RX 7950 XT, the RX 7950 XTX and the RX 7990 XTX models🇧🇷

Among these models, it is expected that the RX 7990 XTX will feature 96 Compute Units (CUs) RDNA 3 with boost clocks ranging from 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz. The card is expected to have 24GB of VRAM, a 384-bit bus, and a memory speed of 24Gbps. The leaker believes that with 192MB of Infinity Cache, the RX 7990 XTX will be the only RDNA 3 SKU to have 3D V-Cache. Finally, the RX 7990 XTX promises to have a TBP of 405 W. The channel further suggests that it won’t be surprising if the updated Navi 31 beats the RTX 4090 —or even a future RTX 4090 Ti. - Advertisement - The RX 7950 XTX card can have the same amount of CUs, VRAM, bus width and memory speed as the RX 7990 XTX. The main difference between the two GPUs could be the reduced clock frequency from 3 to 3.3 GHz of the RX 7950 XTX, 96 MB Infinity Cache versus 196 MB of the RX 7990 XTX and a considerably lower 355 W TBP.