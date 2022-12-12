AMD: the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 NITRO+ has leaked in image, and it imposes

chapo

Since their release, the latest graphics cards from Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 40XX have been the object of ridicule from more and more observers. They are powerful, yes, but they are massive, they consume way too much power, and on top of that, RTX 4090 catches them on fire. The detractors of the green team will however have to put water in their wine. VideoCardz has unveiled new images of the Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro+the high-end GPU from the Hong Kong company, and the least we can say is that it too is impressive.

If in terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 4080s seem to have the advantage over the Radeon RTX 7090s, the latter yield nothing to them in terms of looks. Sapphire’s cards are huge too. They occupy not, not two, but three and a half slots in length. The beast highlights its dissipation fins on the sides. Sapphire’s Nitro+ cards will be available in two versions, the RX 7900 TX and the RX 7900 XTX.

The Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ is shaping up to be a very big card

Both models sport aRGB LED strips on either side of their sides. The lighting of the latter is of course customizable through Sapphire TRIXX, a program which, like MSI Afterburner, not only allows you to adjust the illumination of the card, but also to define the smallest parameters. Operating frequency, fan rotation speed or monitor settings, everything is adjustable. The cards have a dual-BIOS, which makes it easy to switch from Performance mode to Silent mode.

The Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ has two DisplayPort 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.1 ports. According to SoundCardz, this is the first card of its kind to offer so many DisplayPort ports. No information has filtered regarding the release date of these cards. AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX will be officially unveiled on December 13, 2022. They should be on our shelves soon.

