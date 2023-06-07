AMD: the Radeon RX 6800 drops below €400 and becomes much more interesting than the RTX 4060 Ti

- Advertisement -

Good news alert: you can now afford the Radeon RX 6800 for less than €400. For the modest sum of 399 € very precisely, the AMD graphics card will be yours if you go through the Alternate site. Which makes it an excellent deal, the latter being more powerful, and now cheaper, than Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti.

It’s been some time now since we switched to a new generation of graphics cards, namely the RTX 4000 on the Nvidia side and the RX 7000 on the AMD side. However, this does not mean that all PC gamers have jumped on the latest models. Indeed, many of them prefer to fall back on the previous generation, which has become by force of circumstance much cheaper than during their peak.

- Advertisement -

However, precisely, our colleagues from Videocardz have unearthed a very good deal, namely the Radeon RX 6800 with 16 GB of VRAM for only €399. Usually, the graphics card rather sold around 430 € in Europe. Alternate is also the only site at present to offer it at this very attractive price. Indeed, the price/power ratio is particularly interesting here.

On the same subject — AMD unveils the Radeon RX 6800M, 6700M and 6600M, 1440 p/100 FPS on a laptop!

At this price, you might just be tempted by the Radeon RX 6800

Just compare it to the recently released RTX 4060 Ti to realize what a great deal. Thus, for 439 € of its French price, the Nvidia graphics card offers only 8 GB of VRAM and offers lower performance compared to its rival. On average, the Radeon RX 6800 is between 9% and 18% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti. For 40 € less, hard not to crack.

As a reminder, a 16 GB version of VRAM is indeed in the works for the RTX 4060 Ti, but should not arrive until next July. So it’s up to you to decide if it’s worth staying patient. Indeed, the Nvidia card also has its own arguments, such as its compatibility with DLSS 3, as well as reduced electricity consumption compared to its neighbor.