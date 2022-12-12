AMD: the prices of the first RX 7900 leak, the price war will take place

Prices for AMD’s first RDNA 3 architecture graphics cards, the RX 7900 and RX 7900 XTX, have sneakily appeared on Amazon. Just long enough to confirm that the red team GPUs will be priced very aggressively.

AMD’s first RDNA 3 architecture graphics cards will arrive on our shelves shortly. For demanding gamers who wish to renew their equipment, the choice of a new GPU for their desktop PC will be limited to two options: GeForce RTX 40XX or Radeon RX 7900. A leak posted on Twitter seems to confirm that AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture graphics card makers are counting hit where it counts to convince buyers : to the wallet.

The price of new graphics cards from AMD briefly appeared on Amazon. They are now gone, but a Twitter member had time to capture them. He noted the prices of the XFX Speedster merc 310 in their RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT versions. The latter are therefore intended to compete with the GeForce RTX 4080/4090 and represent what AMD offers the most efficient in terms of GPUs at the present time.

Manufacturers of graphics cards under RDNA 3 seem to contain the prices of their products

According to leaker @momomo_us, the XFX Radeon RX 7900 will retail for $979, while the top model, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, will retail for a whopping $1100. Of the prices between 8 and 9% more expensive than the recommended retail price for the base model. This is because graphics card manufacturers most often tune the base card and add components to it that aim to increase the base performance of GPUs. If XFX’s pricing policy is any indication of the pricing that other GPU makers will charge, then Nvidia has a lot to worry about: lowering European GeForce prices won’t be enough.

Remember that in Europe, the recommended retail price of the GeForce RTX 4080 is now €1399 and the RTX 4090 €1849. These prices are only base prices, with manufacturers subsequently increasing the bill. Although the leaked prices only concern the rates applied in the United States, we can still imagine that the difference in pricing will not be huge on the Old Continent. In terms of high-end graphics cards, buyers will therefore have the choice between a GeForce RTX 4080 sold for €1,500 on average and a Radeon RX 7900 XTX which will cost between €300 and €400 less.