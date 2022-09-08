AMD simplifies the nomenclature of its Ryzen CPUs for laptops

- Advertisement -

The of the processors usually contains very important information, although the consumer is not always aware of this. AMD knows this, and is also clear that making good use of it is important to make life a little easier for the user. Thus, has confirmed a change in the numbering system that will apply to your processors from 2023, and that will allow us to more clearly identify what the numbers and letters in the name of a Ryzen processor or APU represent.

In the attached image we can see quite clearly all the information that the names of the Ryzen processors and APUs launched will give us. from 2023, but so that you do not have any doubts, I am going to review it with you step by step. First of all remember that the first number indicates the range in which the processor or APU is framed.

So number 3 (Ryzen 3 xxxx) used in the most affordable models, which typically feature a quad-core, eight-thread CPU; number 5 is reserved for 6-core, 8-thread CPU models; the number 7 is used in the models of 8 cores and 16 threads; and finally number 9 is reserved for the most powerful processors which, in the case of laptop chips, have been maintained at a maximum of 8 cores and 16 threads, although in desktops they reach 16 cores and 32 threads.

The first number, which in the image corresponds to 7, indicates the year to which it belongs. Thus, that 7 refers to 2023, the 8 would indicate 2024 and the 9 alludes to 2025. From this we can deduce that Ryzen 6000 refers to 2022. The second number, which in the image is 6, indicates the segment or rangeand in this case it corresponds to a Ryzen 5. The third number, which in the image is a 4, reflects the processor Architecture, which in this case is Zen 4. If it were a 5 it would refer to Zen 5. The last number indicates with a 0 that it is an inferior model within its rangewhile a 5 would indicate the opposite.

The letter at the end is a “U” and indicates that it is a premium chip for ultralight equipment, that is, a powerful but low-power solution. The rest of the letters indicate all these values:

HX: Maximum gaming performance and TDP of 55 watts or more.

HS: solutions for gaming and content creation with a TDP of 35 watts.

U: We’ve already discussed this, and they have a TDP of between 15 and 28 watts.

C: These are chips for Chromebooks with a TDP of 15 to 28 watts.

E: A version of the U-series with a TDP of only 9 watts to be used in equipment without active dissipation.

We will have to throw a little memory, but the truth is that in general it is quite simple since everything fits with the interpretation that we have been doing up to now of each one of those values. If you need further information, I invite you to take a look at the article that AMD has published on its official website.