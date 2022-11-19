AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 leaks with 96 cores, Zen 4 architecture and 480MB cache

After the launch of the 4th generation Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” and EPYC processors, AMD seems to be preparing the presentation of the hardware line for workstations and high-performance computers. This Friday (18), we discovered the first details of the alleged Ryzen Threadripper 7000 family codenamed “Storm Peak”. Three engineering samples of processors from the series were found in the [email protected] database. One of them has 64 cores and 128 threads — the same count as the current Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. The other samples symbolize a unprecedented even more advanced model with 96 cores and 192 threads🇧🇷

Engineering samples are identified by the following OPN codes: 100-000000884-21_N (96 cores/192 threads)

100-000000884-20_Y (96 cores /192 threads)

100-000000454-20_Y (64 cores/128 threads) - Advertisement - The database indicates that the most powerful models with 96 cores have a total cache of 480 MB (384 MB in L3 + 96 MB in L2). These processors will use 12 core complexes (CCD) of the Zen 4 architecture — note that each CCD consists of 8 cores. the count of Colors is equivalent to the new models of the “EPYC” range. The samples were tested on a platform with 128 GB of DDR5 RAM memory and the Radeon PRO W6400 video card, reiterating that it is a line aimed at high-performance computers and workstations.

The “Ryzen Threadripper 7000” line will be the successor of the current “Chagall” family based on Zen 3. Since it has the same configuration of cores as the 4th generation EPYC models, it is possible that it will use the same die, but with mechanisms dedicated to servers disabled. For now, the socket that will support this hardware has not been revealed. The expectation is that the processors will be presented in 2023. AMD is also reserving other news for the public mainstream for the coming year, such as the new lineup of desktop chips and the Ryzen 7000 APUs with Zen 4 and RDNA 3 architectures. - Advertisement - What do you expect from processors with Zen 4 architecture? Comment below!

