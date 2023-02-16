AMD Ryzen Master Updated with Important Security Fix in Windows 10 and 11

A OMG has released an important update to its overclocking Ryzen Master with the fix for a vsecurity ulnerability affecting operating systems Windows 10 It is 11 some time ago. According to the company, the security flaw was given the ID “CVE-2022-27677” and it can lead to privilege escalation and code execution on the machine without proper user permission. the gap já was fixed by AMD in December, but was only released now.





Given this, the company strongly recommends that Windows 11 and 10 users who have the overclocking should update the program to the most recent version, in this case, the 2.10.1.2287because only it corrects this flaw. In addition to the aforementioned fix, Ryzen Master 2.10.1.2287 also fixed other bugs and added new features: launch highlights Adds support for setting the maximum temperature. problems fixed The issue related to CPU voltage range has been fixed. Users can now apply voltages above 1.52V. known issues Not all features are visible or supported on legacy processors.