AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D V-Cache is listed for pre-order in France for 800 euros

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D V-Cache is listed for pre-order in France for 800 euros

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D V-Cache is listed for pre-order in France for 800 euros
O OMG Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 3D V-Cache technology was listed on French store Rue du Commerce as a pre-order product this Tuesday (14). The chip was priced at 800 euros by the retailer, about R$ 4,459 in direct conversion.

Shortly after the AMD pre-order page Ryzen 9 7950X3D was released by the website VideoCardz, interestingly enough, the content was taken down by the store for no apparent reason. Most likely, the retailer made a mistake by releasing access too soon.


It is worth mentioning that the version that had the pre-sale published has 16 cores. The new line with 3D V-Cache technology still has variants with 8 cores (7800X3D) and 12 cores (7900X3D), which were not listed by the French store.

According to the French retailer, the processor would be shipping from March 16, 2023, but the official release date of the chips is scheduled for February 28, 2023 worldwide. The difference may be due to logistical reasons.

For comparison, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X cost 849 euros in its releasewhich makes the value compatible with what they are pricing this year, in view of import issues and taxes on the European continent.


It is also important to mention that the suggested price of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D in the United States will be US$ 699 (~R$ 3,629). The 7900X3D will arrive with a base price of US$599 (~R$3,110), while the 7800X3D model will cost US$449 (~R$2,331) at launch.

In Europe, the next processors from AMD with the 3D V-Cache technology have not yet had their prices announced, nor have they gone on pre-sale. In any case, we must wait for the 28th of this month, when the release should take place.

