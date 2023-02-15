AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D V-Cache is listed for pre-order in France for 800 euros

O OMG Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 3D V-Cache technology was listed on French store Rue du Commerce as a pre-order product this Tuesday (14). The chip was priced at 800 euros by the retailer, about R$ 4,459 in direct conversion. Shortly after the AMD pre-order page Ryzen 9 7950X3D was released by the website VideoCardz, interestingly enough, the content was taken down by the store for no apparent reason. Most likely, the retailer made a mistake by releasing access too soon.





It is worth mentioning that the version that had the pre-sale published has 16 cores. The new line with 3D V-Cache technology still has variants with 8 cores (7800X3D) and 12 cores (7900X3D), which were not listed by the French store. According to the French retailer, the processor would be shipping from March 16, 2023, but the official release date of the chips is scheduled for February 28, 2023 worldwide. The difference may be due to logistical reasons. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X cost 849 euros in its release, which makes the value compatible with what they are pricing this year, in view of import issues and taxes on the European continent.




