AMD Ryzen 9 7950X proves to be up to 30% faster than its predecessor in leaked benchmarks

AMD impressed by presenting its new generation of processors with prices much friendlier than expected. The most advanced in the series, the Ryzen 9 promises up to 29% more performance than its predecessor, while charging less. On Saturday (03), the model appeared in a benchmark test on chipell. It is worth remembering that the processors have not yet hit the market — this should only occur in October — therefore, it is understood that the tested hardware is a pre-production model with few optimizations of the Ryzen 9 7950X. Anyway, the CPU reached 38,984 points in Cinebench R23which coincides with the leap promised by AMD.

For comparison, the Ryzen 9 5950X manages to reach around 30k points handily in Cinebench R23, and its scores manage to go even higher, but the processor starts to heat up beyond the proper limits and loses its efficiency. In recent , its successor has shown to be able to beat these numbers with ease. How to take photos with your iPhone from the Apple Watch - Advertisement - In parallel, the leaker @OneRaichu of Twitter posted a screenshot that shows an engineering sample running the same test, but in more detail. O Ryzen 9 7950X consumed almost 240W with peaks of 96º C, clocked at 5.1 GHz (all cores) and had its heat dissipated by a 360mm AIO cooler. Here, the score was 37,452.

37k in almost 240w Zen4 16C ES, 360AIO. https://t.co/3WMVCLSXHR pic.twitter.com/eUimsUGpYl — Raichu (@OneRaichu) September 2, 2022

Finally, a test discovered by the @harukaze5719 on Baidu it shows the CPU reaching only 29,649 points, but using a conventional cooler that, apparently, is not the best to keep its performance stable.

Ryzen 9 7950X Cinebench R23https://t.co/ZoK0T1JpsT pic.twitter.com/HNyZB1Bd3H — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) September 2, 2022

The mid-range models of the family also proved to be much than their predecessors to render the Cinebench R23 image. In single-thread testing, the Ryzen 7 7700X scored around 1,900 points and the Ryzen 7600X scored around 2,000 points, delivering up to 34% higher performance.

It is always important to point out that benchmarks should be interpreted with caution, and should not be taken as a definitive indicator to attest to the performance of a processor. Factors such as power consumption, cooling technique and features built into the hardware are crucial and are not always considered by test rigs. - Advertisement - In response to the Ryzen 7000, Intel is about to announce its 13th generation of Core processors with up to 24 cores and clocks approaching 6.0 GHz.

