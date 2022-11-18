AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 have alleged prices revealed in leak

After the launch of the “Raphael-X” line of Ryzen 7000 processors, AMD should finally introduce cheaper models for the desktop segment. This Thursday (17), a leak revealed the possible prices of the main chips of the family based on the Zen 4 architecture, including the Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600. according to the user @g01d3nm4ng0 from Twitter, desktop processors that do not belong to the “X” line will be released in the first quarter of 2023. The Ryzen 9 7900 will be priced at USD 429 (about R$ 2,349)cheaper than the Ryzen 7900X, which hit the market costing US$549 (about R$3,000) in the US and R$4,199 in Europe.

7900 (5.4G max):Y23 Q1 $429

7700 (5.3G max):Y23 Q1 $329

7600 (5.1G max):Y23 Q1 $229 — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) November 17, 2022

The Ryzen 7 7700 will be the mid-range model in the series with a suggested retail price of $329. The Ryzen 5 7600, in turn, will represent an entry-level model costing just $229 (about R$1,249). It is worth remembering that the Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X hit the market with prices of US$ 399 and US$ 299, respectively. Models that do not belong to the "X" line have lower power to meet the milder workloads of common users, while the "Raphael-X" family is designed for enthusiasts, gamers and users who require high hardware performance.

The leaker claims that the new chips will have a TDP of 65W and Core count identical to their counterparts in line “X”, so the Ryzen 9 7900 will have 12 cores and 24 threads; the Ryzen 7 7700 will have 8 cores and 16 threads; and the Ryzen 5 7600X will have 6 cores and 12 threads. With reduced power, clock frequencies are expected to be lower. Based on the rumors, the processors’ data sheet should be as follows: AMD Ryzen 9 7900: 12 cores, 5.4GHz max clock and 76MB cache

12 cores, 5.4GHz max clock and 76MB cache AMD Ryzen 7 7700: 8 cores, 5.3GHz max clock and 40MB cache

8 cores, 5.3GHz max clock and 40MB cache AMD Ryzen 5 7600: 6 cores, 5.1 GHz max clock and 38 MB cache Despite the 65W TDP, it is possible for processors to reach consumption of up to 100W to raise the frequency to its peak in more complex tasks. Still, the platforms will be based on TSMC’s 5-nanometer manufacturing process, ensuring the best power efficiency in the desktop x86 chip market.

AMD has not confirmed the launch date of its main family of processors based on Zen 4, but it is possible that it will make a brief mention of the line during its expected presentation at CES 2023, an event in which it can also present new models of Radeon graphics cards RX 7000 and Ryzen 7000 APUs for notebooks.

