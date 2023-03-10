AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX impresses in benchmark test and outperforms Intel Core i9-12900K

AMD has proven that its new processors are one of the best alternatives in terms of energy efficiency, especially in its notebook hardware lineup. This Thursday (09), the Ryzen 9 7845HX appeared in a Geekbench 6 benchmark test, reiterating some of its advantages against Intel products. Equipping an MRID6-23 notebook from Mechrevo, the Ryzen 9 7845HX achieved 2,697 points in single-core testing (single-core) and 15,039 points in all cores (multi-core). This means that the AMD’s CPU is able to outperform Intel Core i9-12900K — a model designed for the desktop — with a 13% advantage, despite its limited consumption.

The Ryzen 9 7845HX is a notebook processor, which means it must run at much lower power than desktop chips in order to save battery power. The base TDP of the CPU is 45W, but can be configured up to 75W.

Intel Core i9-12900K has no such restrictions, so its TDP can reach around 241 W at PL2. On the same test platform, this model presents between 2,200 and 2,500 points in single-core, but can exceed the range of 15,000 in multi-core thanks to its advantageous configuration of 16 cores (8 high-performance and 8 low-power).

Of course, we are talking about a processor with almost two years of existence, so a fairer comparison should be made with the Core i9-13900K, from 2022, which takes advantage of easily surpassing 3 thousand points in single-core. Anyway, the Ryzen 9 7845HX stands out for touching some of the rival’s fastest products. This isn’t even the most powerful model in the lineup. That title belongs to the Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 cores and clocked at up to 5.4 GHz. The “HX” line models should start to become available in the global market starting this month, but so far, there is no forecast for the arrival of series notebooks in Europe.

