AMD Ryzen 8000: “Granite Ridge” generation for desktops will have Zen 5, 16 cores and more

A OMG is preparing the generation of line processors Ryzen 8000 which will be released next year. In this sense, it seems that the manufacturer aims to maintain the same number of cores in its chips. The same goes for the TDP values ​​that the so-called “granite ridge” will operate. This information comes from the Moore’s Law is Dead channel, which has also revealed the company’s possible release schedule. However, the focus of the news this time is the Ryzen 8000 line that will arrive in 2024 for desktops. The released calendar shows the release of components in the first half of next year.

As for the main features of AMD's processors, they are expected to arrive based on the company's new Zen 5 architecture. In fact, the current codename for the technology is "Nirvana" and in addition, the chips must have variants with 6, 8, 12 and even 16 cores. The TDP, in turn, will have versions between 65W and 170W. Likewise, the components must reach the market through TSMC's 3-nanometer production process. At least, this is what is expected from the company, since it has not yet been possible to confirm whether the Granite Ridge will be developed in this way.




