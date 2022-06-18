AMD Ryzen 7000 would be released on September 15, 2022

amd would have confirmed during a presentation in China the release date of your future processors Ryzen 7000 and the first motherboards with the AM5 socket, which will replace the veteran and much reused AM4.

During an alleged internal presentation, some slides could be seen that showed a specific date, September 15, which in theory would be the launch of the Ryzen 7000 processors, based on the Zen 4 architecture, and the first motherboards with the AM5 socket. If this is confirmed, the company would comply with what was shown at Computex 2022, when it showed that its future technology would see the light in the fall of 2022.

It’s unclear if the slide was actually shown in an internal company presentation, as other users have pointed out that the image leaked by the Twitter user @wxnod could correspond to an official AMD store in China. For now it cannot be confirmed if that September 15 is the actual release date of Ryzen 7000 and AM5, but seeing the design of the slide, which has a rather commercial format, one would think so. Of course, the geographical areas remain in the air.

Ryzen 7000 will be AMD’s answer to Intel Alder Lake. Compared to previous lines of processors from the same company, will stand out for introducing integrated graphics as a standard feature, when before that was reserved for the APU. In this way, AMD is a little closer to what Intel does, of which its models without iGPU are rather processors whose integrated graphics have been defective and do not work, but that does not mean that the rest do not work perfectly.

Other features of future Ryzen are that they will be the first consumer x86 processors built with TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing processsupport for Microsoft DirectStorage with new AMD Smart Access Storage technology and will only support DDR5 RAM. Its chipsets, or at least the first compatible ones, will be AMD X670 Extreme (X670E), AMD X670 and AMD B650.

Everything indicates that AMD will be able to remain firm in its commitment to DDR5 due to the fact that the prices of said memories are falling. We remember that Intel had to back down at the time with Alder Lake to allow the use of DDR4, since at that time DDR5 memory was so expensive that the processors were going to stay on the shelves.