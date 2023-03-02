AMD Ryzen 7000: Processor and motherboard upgrade kits go on sale in the US

AMD kicked off promotions for bundles with its latest generation processors. We’re talking about kits that combine different chips from the Ryzen 7000 line with X670 and B650 motherboards equipped with socket AM5. The offers began to become available in retail stores in the United States this Wednesday (1st). Upgrade kits allow those interested in purchasing the new red team hardware to obtain attractive discounts on the hardware set. Some items include DDR5 RAM, and as part of AMD’s launch promotions, you can redeem the games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order It is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

You can buy the main models of the new generation — Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 7600 — in combos with motherboards with X670 and B650 chipsets manufactured by ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and other AMD partners. There are also options that give AIO coolers as a freebie for the CPU. Some offers are offering discounts of up to 20 dollars (about R$ 100) at the moment, but the manufacturer promises several attractive opportunities until the end of the promotion, which will be valid until April 1st, with up to $125 savings. For now, there are no offers that include Ryzen 7000 models with 3D V-Cache.

There is still no forecast for availability of upgrade kits in Europe, but AMD has already started individual sales of its latest generation processors in the main retail stores in the country. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D went on pre-order this Wednesday morning (1st) with prices starting at R$5,199.

Offers on AMD processors