AMD Ryzen 7000: overclocker creates heatsink that reduces CPU temperature by almost 30ºC

Famous on YouTube, an overclocker known as der8auer designed new heat dissipation mechanisms for AMD processors. These are integrated cooling components that promise to lower CPU temperature by almost 30ºCallowing the hardware to run at peak performance without stuttering. The enthusiast performed a control test showing the Ryzen 9 7900X running at 5.0GHz @ 1.3V with temperature reaching around 90ºC with its standard 280mm AIO cooling system. Then the youtuber demonstrated its most advanced products by reducing the average processor temperature to just around 63°C.

With its more conventional custom heatsink, average processor temperatures at the same power settings and the same setup dropped by around 12 to 14 ºC. Already in the mass production phase, the specialist intends to sell this cooling component for €40 to €50 (about R$219–279). To ensure even lower temperatures and support higher CPU workloads, der8auer developed a cooler called "Mycro Direct-Die" that can be connected directly to the die of the processor to reduce the average temperature of the CPU to only 63 ºC (under the same conditions as in the previous tests).

Mycro Direct-Die should retail for prices in the €100 range (about BRL 559). To match gaming computers, there will be a version with RGB light that will cost around €140 (about R$779). The enthusiast doesn’t comment on the range of availability or release date of his new custom heatsinks.