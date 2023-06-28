AMD Ryzen 7000: Noctua launches custom heatsink kit that can be 3D printed

- Advertisement -

Noctua, manufacturer of hardware cooling solutions, announced this Tuesday (27th) the NM-DD1, the tools that allow easy installation of coolers brand personalized on AMD's latest-generation desktop processors — the Ryzen 7000 line — that have had their integrated heatsinks removed. In addition to the new set, the Austrian company also offers the option for consumers to produce their own kits through 3D printing. The products were developed in partnership with the overclocking specialist der8auerfamous for creating solutions for cooling high-power processors.

One of the ways to increase the heat dissipation capacity of processors is to remove the integrated heatsink (IHS) and apply a more powerful heatsink with workarounds directly to the processors. dies. This practice is even more advantageous for current processors, which have multiple dies on a single platform. The problem is that some coolers Custom designs are not compatible with processors that have gone through delid — that is, the removal of the manufacturer's integrated heatsink —, which makes the hardware installation process more difficult. USB-C standard upgrade will support up to 240W of power

As a result, the NM-DD1 features spacers placed below the heatsink mounting brackets to balance the height of the removed integrated heatsink, as well as extended custom screws to reconnect the brackets with the new spacers. The tools needed to delidding must be purchased separately. Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua, warns: “The practice will void your processor’s warranty and presents a certain risk of damaging it, so this is certainly not for everyone.”

Despite the risks that maintaining the processor poses, the performance gains are significant. According to the manufacturer, in some cases, the average temperature drop during processor overclocking is 10ºC to 15ºC. Remember that the tool is only compatible with socket AM5 processors. The kit can be purchased on the Noctua website for €4.90 (about R$25). Enthusiasts can also download the STL file for 3D printers.

