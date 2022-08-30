AMD Ryzen 7000: Leak indicates prices of Zen 4 processors shortly before the official announcement

AMD will finally present its next generation of processors this Monday (29) during the “together we advance_PCs” event that will take place at 20:00, but last minute leaks continue to reveal what we should expect from the new products. Courtesy of sources from WCCFTechwe found out the supposed MSRP of the CPUs. The leak reiterates that four models will be unveiled tonight: Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. The processors are dedicated to desktops and will support new overclocking tools that promise to boost their frequencies to numbers above 5.0 GHz.

According to the sources, the four processors will have the same prices as their respective predecessors. Check out the information obtained from the website below: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X : US$ 799 (~R$ 4,010)

: US$ 799 (~R$ 4,010) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X : US$ 549 (~R$ 2,754)

: US$ 549 (~R$ 2,754) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X : US$ 449 (~R$ 2,252)

: US$ 449 (~R$ 2,252) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: US$ 299 (~R$ 1,500) All processors will be built with the Zen 4 architecture manufactured using TSMC's 5 nanometer process and, needless to say, will bring significant improvements over the Zen 3, so the unchanged prices are good news for those who are interested in purchasing the new generation. of Ryzen in Europe.

On the other hand, it should be noted that AMD charges a higher price per core and thread than Intel. While the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” family will have up to 16 cores and 32 threads, the 13th generation of Core processors will offer up to 24 cores and 32 threads for similar values ​​– that is, according to rumors not yet confirmed by any of the manufacturers. The Ryzen 9 7950X will be the top of the line this generation and will feature a total of 16 cores, each operating at a base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost of 5.7 GHz — that is, 200 MHz more than the maximum clock of the Intel Core i9-12900KS. This model should work with 170W TDP (230W PPT) and 80 MB total cache (16 MB in L2 + 64 MB in L3).

For those looking for more affordable models, the Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X shouldn't disappoint with their 8 and 6-core configurations, respectively. Last Friday (26), the processors appeared in benchmark tests that revealed a performance up to 34% higher than their predecessors. The event "together we advance_PCs" will be broadcast on the company's YouTube channel and can be followed from 8:00 pm. The conference will have distinguished guest appearances by Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, and Mark Papermaster, the chief technology officer of the "red team". What do you think of the supposed prices of the processors that will be announced today? Comment!

