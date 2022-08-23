AMD Ryzen 7000: CPU unveiling in August

AMD is showing its “next generation PC products” as part of a live stream. The company promises new details about the 7000 processors.

AMD is hosting a live stream on the night of 29th to 30th, 2022 about the next desktop processor generation Ryzen 7000 aka Raphael and the associated AM5 platform. Among others, the AMD boss Lisa Su and the technical director Mark Papermaster will be present.

In the announcement, AMD writes that it should be about “details on the latest Zen 4 architecture”. Such pre-launch presentations have become a tradition at AMD – just before launch, all that’s missing are the specifications of the specific Ryzen 7000 processors and the prices. Gaming and application benchmarks would be a nice bonus.

The stream begins on August 30 at 1:00 a.m. German time and will be broadcast on YouTube. The presentation is then available as a video for retrieval. Usually these are pre-recorded presentations that AMD plays out via YouTube’s Premiere function.

Slight delay suspected

AMD boss Su recently publicly confirmed the presentation and market launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs in the third quarter of 2022. According to rumors from the Far East, AMD has postponed the date from the previously planned September 15th to September 27th. The four models Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X should start.

On the same day, Intel reportedly unveiled the first Core i-13000 CPUs from the Raptor Lake CPU family for desktop PCs, which would result in an exciting neck-and-neck race between AMD and Intel. However, there is talk of poor availability of the Raptor Lake CPUs at the start of sales – a so-called paper launch.