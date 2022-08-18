AMD Ryzen 7000: ASUS motherboards with new socket AM5 are listed at European retail

With less than two weeks to go until the official presentation of the new AMD processors, the leaks continue to bring clues about what we can expect from the new generation. Recently the user @momomo_us from Twitter found the listing of new that will be compatible with the Ryzen 7000 series at in Europe. The products were seen on IPC-Computer, a popular online retailer that showed a total of nine ASUS “X670” motherboards with socket AM5, which belong to Extreme, HERO, GENE, Gaming WiFi and Creator WiFi lines. The hardware had no images released, but appeared with prices starting at €483 (about R$2,539).

The base value of the parts is relative to the ASUS PRIME X670-P, which should be one of the most basic models for the mainstream segment. There is also its version equipped with a Wi-Fi module that has appeared on the platform with a slightly higher price. Check out the complete list: ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme — € 1,475 (~R$ 7,769)

ROG Crosshair X670E HERO — € 1,088 (~R$ 5,739)

ROG Crosshair X670E GENE — €977 (~R$5,149)

ROG STRIX X670E-E Gaming WiFi — €912 (~R$4,804)

ROG STRIX X670E-F Gaming WiFi — €809 (~R$4,261)

ROG STRIX X670E-A Gaming WiFi — € 783 (~R$ 4,124)

PROART X670E-Creator WiFi — €894 (~R$4,709)

PRIME X670-P WiFi — € 510 (~R$ 2,686)

PRIME X670-P — € 483 (~R$ 2,539)

It is worth remembering that AMD and its partner manufacturers have not yet confirmed the official motherboard models that will support the Ryzen 7000 with Zen 4 architecture, so these prices should vary greatly when the hardware becomes available.

ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme should be the most advanced model in the series because it has advanced overclocking features, more expansion slots and better data transfer quality. The mentioned retail price is €1,475, which is just €14 more expensive than the ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme with LGA 1700 for Intel’s 12th generation.