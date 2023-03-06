AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS: leak shows performance close to NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti

The new processors “phoenix” from line 7000 of OMG can bring an interesting performance in terms of graphics. At least that’s what a leak published on video by the channel indicates. Moore’s Law Is Dead on Youtube, which talks about the Ryzen 7 7940HS performing close to that of the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti. This leak concerns the display of results in a test on the Time Spy benchmark, despite not having all the numbers displayed. Even so, it is possible to notice that the red manufacturer’s processor scored 2.89X points in general, with 2.59X points in graphics and 8.35X points processing.





The other test information was all covered and, therefore, it is not possible to know more details about the Radeon 780M processor with integrated GPU. The part responsible for graphics processing should have 12 CUs and it is speculated that it should operate at frequencies of 2.8 GHz, 2.7 GHz or 2.6 GHz. - Advertisement - That level of performance might not be up to the level of the RTX 3060M, as previous rumors claimed. But, it’s still a feat that can draw the attention of enthusiasts and gamers who want solutions that don’t need to buy a separate video card in the first place.