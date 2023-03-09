AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX is faster in games and consumes less than Intel Core i7-13700HX, indicates test

AMD announced the “Ryzen 7000HX” series of high-performance notebook processors at CES 2023, and the first devices equipped with this hardware are hitting the market. On Monday (08), an enthusiast revealed tests with games and graphics editing software using the Ryzen 7 7745HX in a video on Bilibili. The Ryzen 7 7745HX is an intermediate model of the series equipped with 8 cores, 16 threads, 40 MB cache and a maximum clock of 5.1 GHz. Using an unspecified notebook from Lenovo, the user posted benchmark results with the processor in question, and its performance and power efficiency were able to outperform Intel’s rivals.

The charts above compare the performance of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX with Intel Core i7-13700HX and Core i7-13650HX, its main competitors, in different graphics editing applications — such as Adobe Photoshop and Blender — and compression/decompression tasks, as well as benchmarks popular ones like CPU-Z and Cinebench. - Advertisement - The battery of tests shows Balanced performance between AMD and Intel processors. The Ryzen 7 7745HX showed advantages in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom tests using Pugetbench, but lacks in multi-core performance. Note that Core i7-13700HX and Core i7-13650HX are equipped with 16 and 14 cores, respectively.

All tested notebooks were equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, but with an advantage for AMD, which supports modules up to 5,200 MHz, while Intel is limited to 4,800 MHz. iOS 14 says goodbye with a critical last-minute update: install it now! In tests with Full HD and Quad HD games, the Ryzen 7 7745HX showed the advantage of boasting more cache than its rivals by outperforming its performance by up to 8%.

Although the margin of advantage seems insignificant, it is important to talk about the energy consumption of both platforms. O Ryzen 7 7745HX consumed around 37.5% less energy than 13th generation Cores. AMD’s CPU concluded the tests with consumption around just 50 W, while Intel’s hardware reached around 80 W. - Advertisement - The new generation of AMD processors — including models with 3D V-Cache technology — is available at major hardware stores in Europe. For now, no brand brought notebooks equipped with the “HX” line, but it is possible that these models will be presented to the national market soon to succeed the 6000 generation.

