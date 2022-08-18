AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Leak reveals real image of Zen 4 processor in new AM5 socket

AMD has confirmed the launch of the new generation of Ryzen CPUs for the 29th of August, but apparently, the hardware giant is still carrying out tests with engineering samples of the s. This Wednesday (17), leakers shared a real of the Ryzen 7 , the mid-range model of the “Raphael” line. The photograph shows the Ryzen 7 7700X in its qualification version, that is, a sample produced only for testing identified by the letter “D” written on its integrated heatsink. It is possible to observe that the processor is installed in an AM5 socketwhich should replace the Ryzen 5000’s current AM4 platform.

Reveals-real-image-of-Zen.jpeg" width="580" height="773">



(Image: Reproduction/Baidu Tieba)

- Advertisement - Apparently, the new generation processors with Zen 4 architecture will not be backward compatible with AM4. The AM5 should offer advanced features such as support for 5th Gen DDR5-6400 and PCI Express RAM and native support for power profiles reaching 170W — which should benefit the Ryzen 9 7900X. Rumors claim that the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X will be the least powerful version of the family with 8-core and 16-thread configuration. The other octa-core models will be part of the Ryzen 9 line and should work with higher power and larger cache memory capacities, therefore, delivering even more performance. Aya Neo 2 will be the most powerful portable console on the market The material emerges amid rumors that the “red team” will delay the launch of the new processors at retail due to problems with the BIOS of motherboards that will support the Ryzen 7000. AMD has not confirmed these speculations. The expectation is that four models will be launched at first: Ryzen 9 7950X and 7900X, 7 7700X and 5 7600X.

The event “together we advance_PCs” will be broadcast to the entire public and will take place on Monday, August 29, at 20:00. On the occasion, AMD will unveil new technologies “designed to usher in a new era of high-performance desktops”, indicating that its new notebook processors are yet to be introduced. - Advertisement - What do you expect from the next generation of AMD hardware? Comment!

