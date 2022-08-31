AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: the first benchmarks are here, the performance too

HomeHardwareAMD Ryzen 5 7600X: the first benchmarks are here, the performance too

By Mubashir Hassan
amd ryzen 5 7600x the first benchmarks are here the.jpg
We didn’t have to wait long after the official release of AMD’s new Ryzen 5 7600x processor to get our hands on the first Benchmarks. And these are rather promising, suggesting a significant performance gain.

amd ryzen5 7600x
Credit: AMD

AMD has just launched its new generation of Ryzen 7000 processors, based on the new Zen 4 architecture and 5 nm TSMC engraving. These are CPUs for desktop computers, which succeed the Ryzen 5000 series processors released in 2020 (the Ryzen 6000s were exclusive to laptops).

The most affordable processor newly announced (before the arrival of entry-level CPUs next year) is the Ryzen5 7600X, which will be released from September 27, 2022 at a price of 299 dollars. It packs 6 cores and 12 threads, with a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, a boost clock of 5.3 GHz, a TDP of 105 W and 38 MB of total cache. A technical sheet that promises a nice increase in performance compared to the Ryzen 5 5600X that it replaces.

The Ryzen 5 7600X almost 40% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X?

Two Geekbench benchmarks confirm the good performance of this new Ryzen 5 7600X. The processor obtains a score of 2092 and 2174 points in single-core, close to what was indicated by AMD (2175) during the presentation of its new CPUs. In multi-core, the Ryzen 5 7600X reaches 11,337 and 11,369 points. The test was carried out on Windows 11 with a high-end motherboard: the MSI MEG ACE X670E.

On average, the Ryzen 5 5600X is displayed on Geekbench at 1613 points in single-core and 8149 points in multi-core. The Ryzen 5 7600X would therefore be around 35.5% faster in single-core and 39.1% in multi-core than its predecessor. AMD has assured that its new Ryzen 5 7600X is on average 5% more efficient in gaming than the Intel Core i9-12900K, a high-end processor from its competitor sold at a much higher price. But Intel is yet to announce its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs in a few weeks.

Ryzen 9 7950X: boost frequency up to 5.85 GHz, AMD does better than the Intel Core i9-13900K

Source : VideoCardz

