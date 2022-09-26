AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X processors get pre-launch review

AMD introduced its new Ryzen at the end of August. The chips are notable for being the first desktop chips manufactured using a 5-nanometer process. Now, two models received a review just a short time before the official market . The result of the review made by SiSoftware shows superiority in relation to the processors launched by Intel and also to the models of previous generations of AMD. Even so, it is worth mentioning that the tests were carried out through a proprietary program of the brand to measure performance.

Another detail that you need to pay attention to is in relation to the names in the graphics in the part that refers to the Ryzen 5 . For example, it is named as Ryzen 5 7760X and the other chip in comparison is the i5-12600K, but it is shown as i7. However, it is still data that serves as a sample of the performance of the products. In the conclusions, the site tries to emphasize the performance of the items in relation to the strongest cores. However, the performance leap compared to Intel's 12th generation is not big enough to believe that the new chips will clash with the new line, which is close to its launch. It is worth remembering that the i9-13900K took the lead after a single-thread test recently, despite the review not having the new Ryzen.