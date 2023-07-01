AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D with 3D V-Cache is confirmed for release; see the price

- Advertisement -

the processor OMG Ryzen 5 5600X3D with 3D V-Cache Technology Launched announced this Friday (30). You rumors about the arrival of the CPU began to circulate some time ago and now the model has been confirmed by the company. So far, only one processor model with 3D V-Cache technology has been introduced in the Ryzen 5000 series, what is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, with eight cores and 16 threads. Now, a six-core, 12-thread CPU joins the list.





The great highlight of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D, which distinguishes it from the Ryzen 5 5600X, is the large amount of Cache (L2+L3) available to offer much more performance in games. In addition, the frequency range is reduced and the power consumption is higher. The base frequency of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D is 3.3 GHz and reaches up to 4.4 GHz with turbo. The total CPU cache size is 99 MB (3 MB L2 and 96 MB L3). For comparison, the Ryzen 5 5600X operates at 3.7 and 4.6 GHz, and the cache is 35 MB.





The Ryzen 5 5600X3D also has a nominal power consumption of 105W, which is 40W more than the Ryzen 5 5600X (65W). Support for DDR4-3200 RAM memory was also announced for the new AMD processor. Unfortunately, there are still no more details on the performance of the new CPU, such as comparison charts with other models, but the direct competitors for the Ryzen 5 5600X3D are expected to be the Intel Core i5-13400F and Core i5-13400.

price and availability

According to the leaked information, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D with 3D V-Cache will be released exclusively through the MicroCenter retail network in the United States starting July 7 at the price suggested from US$ 229, or about R$ 1,096. There is no information about the launch of the processor in other countries.

Offers on AMD products