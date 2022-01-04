AMD reveals first details of Ryzen 7000 chips and Zen 4 architecture: this will be your answer to Intel’s Alder Lake

AMD doesn’t want to be left behind in the race to offer the best desktop processor at a time when Intel’s Alder Lake have been gaining ground. In a clear response to this situation, the company has partially unveiled the Ryzen 7000 at its presentation at CES 2022.

We say partially because the details have not been abundant, but the American semiconductor company has shown what its intentions are to the second half of 2022, when these processors will be officially launched based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture.

AMD bets on the AM5 platform

The next-generation chips, known under the code name “Raphael,” are jumping on the nanometer bandwagon. They will be manufactured in 5 nm photolithography, something that will allow the introduction of more transistors and, consequently, an overall improvement in their performance.

AMD needs the Ryzen 7000 will adopt the new AM5 platform. It comes with an LGA socket design, which unlike the PGA used so far, the contact pins are built into the motherboard, a feature that has its proponents as detractors.

These chips will have support for DDR5, PCIe 5.0 memory, although AMD has decided not to provide further details. Instead, it has chosen to show processor performance in action. To do this, as you can see at minute 40:06 of this video, it has run ‘Halo Infinite’ in real time in 1080p where four cores reached speeds of 5 GHz.

Images | AMD