AMD responds to Alder Lake with the Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 5500

Since Intel introduced Alder Lake, AMD’s growth rate with its Ryzen processors began to suffer. The blue giant had definitively returned to the ring after a somewhat complicated season, and thus added some obstacles to what, until then and for some time, had been a German autobahn with no speed limit for AMD with its ZEN architecture. For a few months, the processor market has recovered a healthy competition that was greatly missed.

NowAMD’s next big move with Ryzen will undoubtedly be Zen 4, but the main problem is that there are still a few months to go before its debut, and meanwhile Intel recovers positions. Also, there won’t be much of a time lag between the arrival of the first Zen 4 chips and Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake. The ball is in AMD’s court, and we already have a first response, which involves bringing new Ryzen chips with which to fight the point until the arrival of its next generation.

Specifically, and as we can read in Techspot, AMD plans to launch three new chips soon: Ryzen 5 5500, Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 7 5700Xall of them located between the entry and middle range, and that would come to compete, surely above all in price, with their counterparts in Intel Alder Lake performance.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5000 it would be a processor made up of six cores and six threads. In this case we do not find a direct equivalence with the Alder Lake offer. However, for features and in the price range, it is quite likely that it will come to rival the Intel Core i3-12100 a four-core, eight-wire chip that has found a very good fit in the market.

it would be a processor made up of six cores and six threads. In this case we do not find a direct equivalence with the Alder Lake offer. However, for features and in the price range, it is quite likely that it will come to rival the a four-core, eight-wire chip that has found a very good fit in the market. For his part, the Ryzen 5 5600 with its six cores and twelve threads, it would be the “little brother” of the 5600X, and would come to beat copper with Intel Core i5-12400 .

with its six cores and twelve threads, it would be the “little brother” of the 5600X, and would come to beat copper with . Closing the list we find the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X offering eight cores and 16 threads, designed to take on the i5-12600KF from Intel, with its 10 cores and 16 threads.

offering eight cores and 16 threads, designed to take on the from Intel, with its 10 cores and 16 threads.

In all three cases, we are talking about Intel processors that have achieved a great fit in the market and that are highly valued by users. Thus, AMD must have striven to achieve that the performance of these new Ryzen is on par with their Intel counterparts and, of course, that in addition to competing in performance, it also does so with a pricing policy that places these three chips in a cheaper position than those it faces.

Be that as it may, and except for surprises, These three processors will mean Ryzen’s farewell to the Zen 3 architecture, so the next thing will be to place the back of the seats in a horizontal position, collect the folding trays, fasten the seat belt and prepare for an end of 2022 in which, both in the field of processors and in that of graphics cards, it’s going to be supersonic. And if we add to that the normalization of component prices and the predictable drop in price of DDR5 memory… yes, a PC change Christmas is coming.