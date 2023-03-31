AMD Releases Radeon Driver Update Focused on The Last of Us Part 1

Even though the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 is having very serious optimization problems, many are already able to enjoy Joel and Ellie’s fantastic journey on the new platform. AMD has just released a new “Optimized” driver for the game, which should help improve its performance a bit while new official updates are not released.

Unlike Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil IV Remake and Dead Space Remake, which managed to stay on the bestseller list on Steam for several days and weeks, The Last of Us PC version only managed to stay on the bestseller list during its day. Of launching. The main reason for this is user reviews, which are “mostly negative”.

- Advertisement - Yesterday, AMD announced that it was working on a new driver for Radeon GPUs, optimized specifically for The Last of Us. The driver was first sent to the press and was supposed to be released later in a public release. Gurman: Mac mini and external monitor could be introduced on Tuesday

AMD has a press driver optimized for The Last of US: “Please find an optimized press driver here. These optimizations will be made public in a future driver release.” — Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) March 28, 2023

Now, Computerbase (via Videocardz) has managed to discover that this AMD Radeon GPU driver “22.40.43.05” has been released and based on the changes, it adds some level of optimization to The Last of Us. Owners of an AMD Radeon graphics card who own the game can give it a try. Additionally, new Radeon line shoppers can claim a free copy of The Last of Us. Check the changelog:

Highlights Game Optimizations for The Last of Us Part 1 known issues High idle power was observed when using select high resolution, high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance degradation may be observed during gameplay, in addition to video playback with some extended display settings on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some VR games or applications may perform less than expected on Radeon™ RX 7000 Series GPUs.

Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscaling on some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace™.