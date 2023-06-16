AMD releases new version of Radeon Adrenalin drivers with support for F1 23

This Thursday (15), the OMG released a new version of Radeon Adrenalin drivers. The biggest news of this update is the official support for F1 23, a game that will be officially released by EA tomorrow, June 16for PlayStation 5 and ps4Xbox Series X|S and One, and PC.
The new driver version promises to offer optimizations for the new game and thereby increase the game’s frame rates on PCs with AMD graphics cards. In all, two Different files for the update were released by the company.
The first build is aimed exclusively at the AMD Radeon RX 7600, the last video card model released by the company, and the second version of the new driver for the rest of the brand’s GPU models.
It is worth noting that NVIDIA also released this week a new version of its driver with optimizations for F1 23, which will ship with DLSS 2 support on the company’s GPUs and is expected to receive DLSS 3 in a future update.
- Download driver for Radeon RX 7600;
- Download driver for all other Radeon models.
Here are the highlights of AMD’s new driver update:
Highlights
Optimized support for:
- Support for F1 23
Important notes:
- Factory reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we resolve isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC updates. Users can use the AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.
Supported boards:
- Radeon RX 7900 Series, Radeon RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series, Radeon RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series, Radeon VII, RX Vega, Pro Duo, Radeon 500X Series and RX 500, RX 400 ( 22.40.57.06)
- Radeon™ RX 7600 Series Graphics (10.23.01.37)
- Radeon RX 6800M, Radeon RX 6700M, Radeon RX 6600M, Radeon RX 6500M, Radeon RX 6300M (22.40.57.06)
- Radeon RX 5700M/5600M/5500M/5300M (22.40.57.06)
- AMD Radeon 600 Series (22.40.57.06)
- AMD Ryzen Processors with Radeon Graphics, AMD Ryzen PRO, AMD Athlon and AMD Athlon PRO (22.40.57.06)
And you, are you going to play F1 23? Tell us in the comments down below!