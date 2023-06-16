AMD releases new version of Radeon Adrenalin drivers with support for F1 23

This Thursday (15), the OMG released a new version of Radeon Adrenalin drivers. The biggest news of this update is the official support for F1 23, a game that will be officially released by EA tomorrow, June 16for PlayStation 5 and ps4Xbox Series X|S and One, and PC.

The new driver version promises to offer optimizations for the new game and thereby increase the game’s frame rates on PCs with AMD graphics cards. In all, two Different files for the update were released by the company.