AMD releases new chipset driver with fixes for Windows 11 22H2 and more

THE OMG released yesterday, Monday (21), a new chipset driver for several platforms that support Athlon, Ryzen and Threadripper processors. Version 4.11.15.342 comes with fixes for Windows 11 22H2 and more.
According to AMD, the new version of the chipset driver brings several fixes that resolve issues causing blue screens of death (BSOD) in Windows 11 22H2as well as a list of “fixes for bugs in some drivers”.
BSOD fixes apply to AMD PSP driver, MicroPEP driver, USB4 CM driver and S0i3 filter driver. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to install the new chipset drivers, especially if you’ve been having recent BSOD issues.
Several other optimizations, updates, and fixes have also been provided, including new program support added to the AMD PSP driver, custom ACS sensor support for the SFH driver, and the .inf file has been updated.
New software support has also been added for the PPM provisioning driver, and AMD has fixed other issues with the USB4 CM driver, including a bug for S0i3 cases and a fix for DP lit with reboot cycles.
The new driver supports all AMD Ryzen-based platforms, from the first generation Ryzen to the latest Socket AM5 Ryzen 7000 series. It also includes the APUs, mobile chips, and the Threadripper chips.
AMD 4.11.15.342 chipset driver can be downloaded for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the official website of the manufacturer🇧🇷 Update notes are available in the update documentation🇧🇷 The recommendation is to uninstall the previous version before installing the new one.