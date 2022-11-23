AMD releases new chipset driver with fixes for Windows 11 22H2 and more

THE OMG released yesterday, Monday (21), a new chipset driver for several platforms that support Athlon, Ryzen and Threadripper processors. Version 4.11.15.342 comes with fixes for Windows 11 22H2 and more. According to AMD, the new version of the chipset driver brings several fixes that resolve issues causing blue screens of death (BSOD) in Windows 11 22H2as well as a list of “fixes for bugs in some drivers”.





BSOD fixes apply to AMD PSP driver, MicroPEP driver, USB4 CM driver and S0i3 filter driver. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to install the new chipset drivers, especially if you’ve been having recent BSOD issues. - Advertisement - Several other optimizations, updates, and fixes have also been provided, including new program support added to the AMD PSP driver, custom ACS sensor support for the SFH driver, and the .inf file has been updated.