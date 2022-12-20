AMD Radeon RX 8000 with RDNA 4 could even double Radeon RX 7000 performance by 2024

Last week AMD launched its new Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX graphics cards to rival NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080. Preliminary tests of the hardware showed promising performance, but according to rumors released on Monday (19), its next generation should bring an even greater performance leap than expected. The channel RedGamingTech of YouTube revealed some details obtained from its industry sources about RDNA 4, the next generation of AMD’s graphics microarchitecture, which will be used for future graphics cards supposedly called “Radeon RX 8000” and promises until twice the performance of RDNA 3 graphics cards🇧🇷

AMD appears to be preparing a new component arrangement for RDNA 4. Instead of using just one die for computer graphics (GCD), the chips will have multiple areas that will house the processing cores. Each of them must house 48 Compute Units (CUs) and 3 Shading Engines (SEs). - Advertisement - There will be three models of GPUs that will power the video cards: Navi 41, Navi 42 and Navi 43. Like the current generation, these platforms must have 64 or 128 stream processors (SMs or ALUs) in each of the computational units (CUs ) — it is worth remembering that the Radeon RX 7900 XTX has 96 units for a total of 6,144 stream processors. It is not yet clear how many GCDs AMD will use in the new Navi chips, but the channel points out that the graphics cards will feature GDDR7 memorywhich promise to be much faster and more efficient than the current standard GDDR6 and GDDR6X.

And speaking of memory, RDNA 4 should continue assigning cache and memory controller functions to the die (MCD), which should now have the 3rd generation of the Infinity Cache microarchitecture. In addition to improvements in the Wave Matrix Multiply Accumulate (WMMA) engine that would guarantee up to twice as much performance in each computational unit, the leaker also mentions that the Navi 4X GPUs will be manufactured with TSMC’s 3 and 4 nanometer process.

- Advertisement - With that, the efficiency of the graphic chips could jump between 50% and 60% in relation to RDNA 3, but the RedGamingTech still do not fully trust this data. In any case, there is an expectation that the GPUs smoothly clock above 3.5 GHz🇧🇷 According to rumors, these will be the specifications of each of the Navi chips: Ship 41: 144 CUs and 18,432 stream processors SKUs with up to 48 GB of VRAM

144 CUs and 18,432 stream processors Ship 42: 96 CUs and 12,288 stream processors Twice the performance of Navi 32

96 CUs and 12,288 stream processors Ship 43: 48 CUs and 6144 stream processors Twice the performance of Navi 33

48 CUs and 6144 stream processors The channel’s presenter reiterates that these are very early rumors, so it is possible that the products will be very different from what was speculated when they are released.

