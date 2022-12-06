AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX outperforms RTX 4080 in new leaked benchmarks

New results from benchmark gives AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX leaked this Monday (5th) and showed a performance superior to that of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. Including, the score obtained by the GPU of the red mark shows something more consistent with what it itself released in November. Another interesting detail about this information is that it surprises in a way, since tests carried out previously showed the AMD video card far below the model of its rival. In addition, the situation got even worse when the comparison was made with the manufacturer’s RTX 4090.

This time, the performance shown in the assessment using the Vulkan API was from 179,579 points🇧🇷 That is, AMD’s GPU had 21% more speed in a benchmark that is closer to what is seen in games. Likewise, the performance jump of the RX 7900 XTX in the result compared to the previous test was 96%. - Advertisement - With the use of OpenGLthe result was 228,647 points, being 52% higher compared to the other evaluation. Thus, the AMD GPU card was surpassed by the NVIDIA model, which achieved around 10% more performance in this scenario. Therefore, it is as if the component of the red mark is positioned between the two plates of the green manufacturer.



