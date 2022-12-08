AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: GeForce RTX 4080 rival leaks in benchmark with low score

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is one of the new graphics cards from AMD, whose proposal is to deliver high performance in games to compete with the GeForce RTX 40 series from NVIDIA. On Wednesday (07), its first benchmark test was leaked on Geekbench, revealing preliminary scores of the hardware in OpenCL. The GPU scored 191,822 points, which means a shy 13% improvement over the Radeon RX 6900 XT, but would still be below the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 5% fewer points. It should be remembered that the tests are preliminary and do not necessarily represent the performance of the video card. Understand the details below.

According to AMD, the Radeon RX 7900 XT will be able to offer superior bandwidth, memory interface and connectivity to the GeForce RTX 4080 — despite the advantages, costing 300 dollars less. The manufacturer has not released official benchmarks, but claims that its GPU will offer up to 52 TFLOPs in FP32 (against 49 TFLOPs for NVIDIA hardware). The score indicates that the graphics card has not yet reached the required optimization for launch. Much of the hardware performance depends on software — as shown by Intel’s Arc GPUs — so you need to interpret the benchmark results with caution and wait for the practical tests in different games with the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

According to the benchmark, despite the lack of optimization, it is possible to observe that Radeon RX 7900 XTX is around 19% faster than Radeon RX 7900 XT. Both will be released next Tuesday, December 13th.with suggested prices of US$ 999 and US$ 899 (about R$ 5,199 and 4,679), respectively. Radeon RX 7900 XT is equipped with 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 80MB of Infinity Cache and 320-bit bus interface, totaling in bandwidth 800GB/sec. The Navi 31 GPU is equipped with 84 computational units and clocks at up to 2.4 GHz, in addition to offering differentials such as native support for the AV1 codec and DisplayPort 2.1.

See more!